Former Zulu regiments leader Mgilija Nhleko ailing; family raising funds for surgery

Durban - The former leader of the famed Zulu regiments who led the late King Goodwill Zwelithini to his burial place in March this year, is ailing. As a result of his ailment, Zihogo “Mgilija” Nhleko was recently admitted to St Benedict Hospital in Nongoma, where he was treated for stress and other ailments that were picked up. Nhleko was axed late last month for allegedly challenging the authority of King Misuzulu during a television interview.

He was also hauled over the coals for leading regiments to the home of former president Jacob Zuma in Nkandla a few days before Zuma surrendered to start his 15-month sentence at Estcourt prison for contempt of court. Nhleko’s brother and the family spokesperson, Seth Nhleko, said upon being admitted to the hospital, doctors subsequently found that he was also suffering from tuberculosis (TB) of the joints. “We thank all those who supported our family through prayers and donations to afford my brother medical care with private doctors.

“Since he was also found to have had his right shoulder dislocated, we are right now busy with fundraising to get him treated for that as well,” said Seth. Seth added that Nhleko, as a result of the ailment, has taken leave from all his royal duties and would only take part again once he is fully recovered. Independent Media understands that after Nhleko fell out with the Zulu royal family and was relieved of his duties, he asked for leniency, and it was duly granted.

Sources said the Osuthu royal council that fired him ruled that he should behave and never be found on the wrong side, or else he would never take part in royal functions. Instead of fining him cows as initially proposed, Nhleko escaped with a verbal warning from the council. That was after his family approached the monarch to apologise on behalf of the entire Nhleko clan of Nongoma.