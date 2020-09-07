Former Zuma lawyer vows to continue immigration violation fight in Namibian Supreme Court

Johannesburg - The Windhoek High Court in Namibia recently upheld a decision of a lower court to convict top Johannesburg advocate, Mike Hellens SC (senior counsel) for violating that country’s immigration laws in November last year. Hellens who once represented former President Jacob Zuma, the Gupta brothers and Zuma’s son, Duduzane Zuma in his culpable homicide trial, was fined together with another Johannesburg based lawyer, Dawie Joubert, after they went to that country to represent some suspects in the ongoing Fishrot case. The Windhoek Magistrate Court fined them N$ 10 000 (R10 000) and they were set free after pleading guilty to conducting legal work without proper documentation and furnishing an immigration officer with misleading information. After the conviction, Hellens and Joubert petitioned the Windhoek High Court to get their convictions set aside. On Friday, The Namibian, a daily newspaper in Namibia reported that the high court upheld the decision of the lower court. The newspaper reported that decision was taken by two judges of that country.

“Their (Hellens and Joubert) appeal against their convictions was dismissed by acting judge Kobus Miller and judge Dinnah Usiku in the Windhoek High Court today (Friday),” the paper reported.

Speaking to Independent Media on Monday about the latest legal setback in the neighbouring country, Hellens said the battle is not over as their next stop is the Supreme Court of that country.

“The judgment will be successfully appealed. The conviction is also the subject of a review which likewise will be successful,” Hellens said.

Namibia penalises people who violate their immigration laws by denying visas for a certain period of time. However, since South African citizens enjoy visa-free travel to the country, it’s not clear what will happen to Hellens and Joubert if they eventually fail to get their convictions set aside.

Political Bureau