Fransman's 'Fight to Fame' project gets over 2000 applications in first week

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - Former ANC Western Cape provincial chairperson, Marius Fransman, has received over 2000 applications from actors, writers, musicians and directors wanting to join the Southern African 'Fight to Fame' project. This follows Fransman's undertaking as Southern African head for international movie company Fight to Fame. With Covid-19 heavily delaying the beginning of the project in South Africa, Fransman says he is excited about the possibilities of a post Covid-19 world. "I am disappointed that because of coronavirus we cannot start working immediately. I am keen for the world to see what South Africa has to offer in terms of talent, but I know that there is life after this virus," Fransman said. "Our arts and entertainment industry has suffered enormous change because of the digital migration, with change comes the need for creativity. The world as we know it is changing, it may have changed forever. We must embrace that change in sport and in the creative arts. I'm privileged to be one of the people working for that change in South Africa," Fransman added.

Fight to FameBMS (also known as Blockchain, Movie Sports in the United States) originates from Hollywood, with Chinese film producers and investors, aiming to bring combat competitions, music and acting competitions where the winners will get roles in Hollywood films.

Moja Media, a Fight for FameBMS partner has also signed a partnership agreement with the Hollywood-based Cinema Libre Studio, which will produce and distribute films in South Africa.

In South Africa, the team will co-produce A Chain of Voices, a feature film based on the book by South African author André Brink. Another will be a film addressing the human impact of colonial oppression on an indigenous population as well as reflect on brutality of slavery in Cape Town.

Having established itself as one of the pioneering platforms for fighting sport, music and film-making, the Fight to FameBMS has announced the news about its collaboration with Vancouver-based globally reputed crypto exchange, BKEX.

The integration between the two leading entities will allow BKEX to become the world’s first crypto trading establishment to launch FF Tokens. The partnership of BKEX and Fight to FameBMS has grabbed the attention of the blockchain enthusiasts who are eagerly waiting to see the end results.

According to the latest information on the strategic partnership, the Fight to FameBMS tokens will be available for purchase in the pre-sale event, which shall be open in the countries where the team has held collaborations with companies in the past.

These include firms in Peru, Mexico, South Africa, Thailand, the Middle East, Vietnam, Myanmar and Australia.

Recently, the capital city of South Korea, Seoul, became the ground for the launch of the platform’s first office in the Asian territory.

Political Bureau