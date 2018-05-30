Parliament - Parliament has recommended to the National Assembly and Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane to suspend convicted fraudster and Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) chairperson Rubben Mohlaloga.

Parliament’s portfolio committee on communications chairperson Humphrey Maxegwana said: “The recommendation is in line with Section 8 of the Icasa Act, and is made following a guilty judgment against Mr Mohlaloga on charges of fraud and money laundering by the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crime Court."

The committee initially took a resolution to recommend to the National Assembly that Mohlaloga be removed from the Icasa council, but the assembly referred the matter back to the committee, following an intention to appeal.

Mohlaloga was appointed chairperson of Icasa in December, but was found guilty of fraud and money laundering in court in January.

The court found he had defrauded the Land Bank of up to R6 million in 2008.

He acted with at least three other accomplices.

MPs were divided on whether Mohlaloga should be suspended on pay or without pay.

ANC MP Bongani Bongo said he should not be paid as he won't be rendering any services to Icasa.

“As chairs, we are being paid as per meetings we attend. If you're not attending the meetings it goes without saying that you will not be paid. With councillors, if they are suspended, it means they will not go to work, and if you don't go to work you can't be paid,” Bongo said.

DA MP Veronica van Dyk also supported the view that Mohlaloga be suspended without pay, as he betrayed a position of trust.

“This person was convicted of fraud, why should taxpayers continue to pay this person? He should have never been appointed in the first place,” Van Dyk said.

The committee is expected to finalise the matter by June 18.

