Free State ANCYL defends Ace Magashule as NPA closes in

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The ANC Youth League in the Free State has accused President Ramaphosa’s administration of using state organs to fight internal ANC factional battles. In a statement released shortly after news broke of an arrest warrant having been issued for ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, who is a former premier of the Free State, the ANCYL said it had observed "a carefully choreographed programme of using the reactionary media and state organs to isolate certain leaders of the ANC, particularly the secretary-general of the ANC, Cde Ace Magashule”. Earlier on Tuesday night, Magashule confirmed to Sifiso Mahlangu, Independent Media’s head of politics, that he was aware that an arrest warrant had been issued for him in connection with the ill-fated Vrede dairy farm project. The Youth League’s statement, issued on their Facebook page, likened Magashule’s imminent arrest with Zuma’s arrest when he was Thabo Mbeki’s deputy and maintained that the accusations against Magashule were false.

For Immediate Release 06 October 2020 ANCYL Free State statement on the well-orchestrated usage of state organs to... Posted by ANCYL Free State on Tuesday, October 6, 2020

"We are aware of the carefully defined stages in implementing this nefarious plan, the first phase is to use the untransformed and counter-revolutionary media to consistently tarnish the image of those targeted. By so doing, the public is sold a negative narrative underpinned by falsehoods, character assassinations and manufactured allegations which will never stand (the) test of time in a competent court of law,” said the statement.

The league further warned law enforcement agencies against allowing themselves to be used as "political tools and proxies of political battles in the ANC”.

In a parting shot against Magashule’s detractors, they charged that the aim of the allegations against Magashule was to discredit him and force him to step aside "and ensure that the real stumbling block against the white monopoly capital cartel is sidelined”.

They called on all structures within the ANC “to fight tooth and nail against the blatant usage of state organs against other comrade(s) in furtherance of factional political battles, led by white monopoly proxies who have to act on the pre-order by their masters”.

IOL