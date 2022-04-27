Freedom was achieved through sweat and blood, say Speaker and NCOP chairperson

Cape Town - Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo say Freedom Day marks a milestone in the country as this day was achieved through sweat and blood. The presiding officers of Parliament said on Wednesday, however, there were still challenges facing the country, including gender-based violence, unemployment and poverty.

Story continues below Advertisment

Efforts have to be made to ensure that the democratic gains are not lost. Opportunities for the youth have to be created, and the fight against gender-based violence must be intensified, said the speaker and council chairperson. Today marks 28 years since the dawn of democracy when millions of South Africans went to the first democratic polls to usher in a new political dispensation. “Every year, on this day, we must remind each other that we cannot take for granted the sacrifices that led us to be where we are today as a democratic country. Our freedom was achieved through blood and sweat,” said Mapisa-Nqakula and Masondo.

They said the current challenges would have to be fought. “Various generations of freedom fighters, through their sacrifices, courage and resilience, created a platform for future generations to deepen the democratic gains and freedoms to ensure a truly united, non-racial, non-sexist, prosperous and free South Africa. “The struggle is ongoing, and therefore we must as a people join hands to confront the current challenges which seek to undermine the gains attained post 1994. United in our diversity, we have the insurmountable strength to overcome our obstacles and push back the frontiers of unemployment, poverty and inequalities that continue to define the lives of the majority.”