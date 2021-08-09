FreeJacobZuma calls off Tuesday court gathering

Cape Town – The #FreeJacobZuma campaign called off its gathering to support former president Jacob Zuma during his corruption trial at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday. Zuma’s appearance was in doubt as he remained in hospital.

“In the light of the ongoing hospitalisation of president Jacob Zuma agreement had been reached between the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), and the legal team of President Jacob Zuma, for the postponement of this week’s scheduled physical appearance of President Zuma at the Pietermaritzburg High Court. “The #FreeJacobZuma campaign therefore decided not to proceed with mobilization for the gathering that was planned for the physical appearance of President Jacob Zuma tomorrow, Tuesday, 10 August 2021,” the campaign said on Monday. The campaign said it called for the immediate release of Zuma, saying that it remained in its “unwavering conviction” that the former president was illegally incarcerated.

“The urgency for President Zuma’s release increased even more in the light of his hospitalisation.” Zuma was expected to appear before the court on Tuesday and to be at the side of his Advocate Dali Mpofu SC led legal team when they are set to argue why the NPA’s top prosecutor, Advocate Billy Downer SC, should not lead his prosecution for his alleged arms deal corruption. On Friday the department of correctional services said Zuma left his Estcourt prison cell where he is serving 15 months sentence for contempt of the Constitutional Court, to undergo routine medical check up with the military health services.

By Monday morning, Zuma was still in hospital and it was not clear when he would be discharged. Further placing his appearance in doubt was a statement from the Jacob Zuma foundation which said it had learnt all legal parties to the matter were mulling a postponement. “Following last night confirmation by the Department of Correctional Services that (former) President Zuma is still in hospital, the foundation has learnt that his and the NPA legal teams are discussing making a joint approach to the judge for a postponement of this week’s proceedings in the Pietermaritzburg High Court,” the foundation tweeted.