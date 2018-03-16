French arms manufacturer Thales will also face corruption charges alongside South Africa's ex-president Jacob Zuma when he appears in court, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Friday, reinstating charges dropped nearly a decade ago.

"They are co-accused. When (Zuma) appears in court they will appear in court," National Prosecuting Authority spokesman Luvuyo Mfaku told AFP. Thales declined to make any immediate comment.

Earlier, NPA head Shaun Abrahams announced that Zuma would go on trial on fraud, racketeering, corruption and money laundering charges.

In a media briefing, Abrahams said he considered representations from Zuma, via his legal team, but rejected the former president's submission which contained allegations of prosecutorial misconduct and "inexplicable delays".

"After consideration of the matter, I am of the view that there are reasonable prospects to successfully prosecute Mr Zuma on charges listed in the indictment."

AFP and ANA