Cape Town - Sonke Gender Justice has filed a complaint against ANC MP Mdududzi Manana with the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Ethics and Members’ Interests calling for his immediate removal from Parliament.





Manana's former domestic worker Christine Wiro has accused him of allegedly pushing her down the stairs at his home and then offering her a R100 000 bribe to withdraw the charges she laid against him.





Wiro withdrew charges filed against Manana, but the National Prosecuting Authority has instructed police to continue investigating the alleged assault.





"We note with continuous disappointment that despite having filed a complaint with the Joint Committee against Manana in September 2017 in relation to his assault of three women in August 2017, and the Randburg Magistrate’s Court convicted him and ordered him to pay a R100 000 fine or face 12 months in jail, in addition to completing 500 hours of community service and a rehabilitation programme, [3] there has been no action by the Joint Committee against Manana," the organisation said.

"Given the current allegations of assault against Manana, it continues to be an affront to South Africa that one of its leaders continues to perpetuate violence, and in particular, against women. Manana is also in breach of the Code of Ethical Conduct and Disclosure of Members’ Interests for Assembly and Permanent Council Members (‘Code’) and the laws of South Africa."





















According to Sonke and its partners, Manana violated the Code as follows:

1.1 he violated the principles, rules and obligations of the Code, by not behaving and continuing to not behave in accordance with the ethical standards of behaviour expected from public representatives;

1.2 he broke the law in flagrant disregard of the oath or affirmation of allegiance taken as a Member of the National Assembly;

1.3 he did not act in accordance with the public trust placed in him, as noted by his refusal to resign despite the various calls for his resignation;

1.4 he did not place the public’s interest above his own, as evidenced by his assault of female members of the public, specifically the most recent alleged attack on Wiro;

1.5 as a result of his actions, he lost the public confidence and trust in the integrity of Parliament, by refusing to resign as an MP, thereby resulting in the loss of respect and confidence that society needs to have in Parliament as a representative institution; and

1.6 his assault of women indicated a lack of commitment and disregard for the eradication of all forms of discrimination, specifically the eradication of discrimination against women.





Sonke has called on the committee to recommend an appropriate sanction to Parliament if Manana is found guilty of contravening the code. It also wants the ANC's Integrity Commission to investigate Manana’s actions and recommend his dismissal as an ANC representative in Parliament.