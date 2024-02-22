Friday is the last day to register to vote in the 2024 elections, IEC warns

The Electoral Commission of South Africa has warned unregistered members of the public that are eligible to vote that they have until Friday, February 23, 2024 to register and validate their registration status. Other people who may need to re-register include those who have changed residential addresses.

The reminder from the IEC comes days after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the 2024 general elections would be held on May 29, 2024. The IEC, which was awarded an additional R2.3 billion by Treasury to stage the elections, vowed to “pull out all the stops” in preparation for election day. The IEC said its voter registration drive - which included two general registration weekends, overseas voter registration drive, campus activations and registration within correctional services centres - was a success.

As things stand, the voters’ roll heading into the 2024 general elections stands at 27.6 million voters. Unregistered voters and those who need to update their address details are advised to visit the local municipality office of the Electoral Commission or go to the online voter registration portal, registertovote.elections.org.za or reach to our chat bot on 0600 88 00 00 WhatsApp line. After the proclamation of the election date, the IEC is expected to publish the Election Timetable in the Government Gazette after consultation with the National Party Liaison Committee.