From golf caddy to hopes for a judgeship, JSC interviews inspiring legal minds for positions at Gauteng High Court

The Judicial Services Commission earmarked seven candidates for four vacancies on the Gauteng Division of the High Court who sat for interviews on Thursday. Among those seven senior advocates vying for the four vacancies at the Gauteng division of the High Court was Advocate Richard Mkhabela SC, who started off as a farmworker and golf caddy before he took silk in 2022 after being a member of the Johannesburg Bar since 2005.

Mkhabela’s inspiring journey to law was commended by Commissioner Narend Singh, who highlighted that Mkhabela harvested tobacco leaves, was a golf caddy, worked in the mines, and worked as a security guard. “I am truly inspired by your story, from where you started to where you are today. “What was it that triggered your passion for studying law?” asked Singh.

Mkhabela responded, “It was the desire to contribute to society. I always knew that if I got some sort of education, I would be able to improve my situation. It was also triggered by the poverty I was born into, and I knew that if I had to escape it, education was key.” Mkhabela has acted in the High Court pro bono for at least 17 weeks. Despite his short acting stint, he also served six weeks in the opposing motion court. “It was interesting, as one is exposed to a variety of areas. I did not struggle at all thanks to good counsel,” he said.

In response to a question by Judge President Dunstan Mlambo, he said he felt confident that his acting stints had prepared him for a higher position. Mkhabela said he also took part in the aspirant judge training that boosted his confidence. Pretoria Advocate Soraya Hassim SC also interviewed for the position. A member of the Pretoria Bar since 1994, Hassim is currently the Chief Examiner of the National Bar Exams and has acted as a judge in the Gauteng High Court.

Deputy Chief Justice Mandisa Maya, who took charge of the interviews on Thursday in place of Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. She took the JSC through Hassim’s track record, including her work as training chairperson of the SA Women Lawyers' Association and forming a 160-member WhatsApp group to help younger women legal practitioners with support and advice. Judge President Mlambo recalled that Hassim came to the Commission in 2013, but the JSC said she was not ready to take up a senior role as a judge in the high courts.

“Since then to now, you have done a lot of work. Do you believe you have grown and are now ready?” he asked Hassim. She replied, “I do believe I am. I have written a lot more judgments and have had the benefit, thanks to you and the Deputy Judge President, for giving me the type of work that has allowed me to develop my writing skills to develop my analysis skills and was quite surprised myself when I took an inventory that I have written about 55 judgments,” she said. Advocate Shaida Aboo Baker Mahomed was next to be interviewed for one of the four vacancies at the Gauteng division of the High Court.

Mahomed was admitted as an attorney in 1995, specialising in commercial law and personal injury matters. In 2007, she was called to the Bar. Since then, she has worked as a senior investigator at the Office of the Public Protector, led corporate investigations and prosecutions as a state advocate at the Scorpions Investigative Unit, and managed the Impact Litigation Unit at Legal Aid South Africa. The interviews are continuing.