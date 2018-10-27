Former president FW de Klerk. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency/ANA

Cape Town - FW de Klerk was hospitalised on Friday at the Panorama Hospital, the FW de Klerk Foundation said in a statement. The 82-year-old former president "is being treated for a condition known as pneumothorax which is an abnormal collection of air in the pleural space between the lung and the chest wall.

"He underwent a successful procedure this (Saturday) morning and it is expected that he will be discharged from hospital some time next week, " the foundation said.

De Klerk, as the leader of the now defunct National Party, served as president of South Africa from 1989 to 1994.

[READ] Former President FW de Klerk was hospitalised yesterday and underwent a successful procedure this morning. https://t.co/9RkcleRaQ1 pic.twitter.com/tatd3FepGZ — FWdeKlerkFoundation (@FWdeKlerkFoun) October 27, 2018

He shared the Nobel Peace Prize in 1993 with Struggle icon Nelson Mandela for their work in ending apartheid.

