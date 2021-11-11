FW de Klerk’s death: Mixed views over Apartheid’s last president

Durban - Ordinary South Africans, including expert political commentators, have been left divided over the legacy of Apartheid South Africa’s last president, FW de Klerk, who lost his battle to cancer earlier on Thursday. De Klerk died at the age of 85 on Thursday morning after a battle with cancer.

While being hailed by some for his crucial role in the country’s transition from the apartheid regime to a constitutional democracy, others viewed De Klerk with unforgiving eyes, saying that his stance was always that of supporting white power. One of the country's leading political analysts Ralph Mathekga said how people viewed the death of de Klerk would depend on where they stand, and how they understood what the climate was like in South Africa at the time of his tenure. “It will depend where you stand because if you look at De Klerk, you look at how he became controversial recently. It will give you a very different view depending on what optics you use regarding his role.

“But from a pragmatic point of view, if you were around in 1993 and if you were aware of what was happening in the country and if you aware of the difficulties when dealing with the transition into democracy, you will recognise that he played a critical role,” Mathekga said. Mathekga said he was not surprised to see some of the comments that have been made online about the death of the former statesman, which included one from Julius Malema who said “Thank you God”. Thank you God 🕺🏾💃🕺🏾💃🕺🏾 — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) November 11, 2021 Mood pic.twitter.com/tB7dmDkiCU — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) November 11, 2021