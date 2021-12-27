Gandhi’s granddaughter remembers Desmond Tutu as a great inspiration

Durban - "He was a great inspiration." This is how Ella Gandhi, the granddaughter of human rights activist Mahatma Ghandi, remembers Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Ghandi and Tutu share a common history of using non-violent ways to help bring down the apartheid regime. Ella recalled the many times she interacted with Tutu on several projects – including their work in the trenches in the fight against apartheid, and, later, on climate change issues. She said that in recent years, shorty before Tutu retired following old-age induced ailments, the former Anglican Archbishop was involved in the work of bringing about peace in the world. They both worked under the banner of Religion for Peace – an international coalition of representatives from the world's major religions, dedicated to promoting peace in troubled zones.

"I admire him greatly, he was a great inspiration... he was a voice of justice and voice of reason," Ella said. She lamented his death, saying it was not only a loss for South Africa but for the entire world, as Tutu was a global icon. She said that in order for South Africans to honour his legacy, they should ensure that every citizen enjoys the freedom Tutu was in the forefront of fighting for. "This is not [only] a loss for South Africa, but also a loss for the entire world," she said.