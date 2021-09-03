Gauteng accounts for over two-thirds of SIU investigations

Cape Town – Gauteng currently accounts for more than two-thirds of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigations, with 1 813 ongoing investigations to the value of over R5 billion. Since February, a staggering 138 new investigations have been opened in the Northern Cape and another 26 investigations in the Eastern Cape, bringing the number of ongoing investigations up to 87.

These figures were revealed in a briefing by the SIU this week. Ricardo Mackenzie, the Western Cape spokesperson on premier and constitutional affairs, subsequently trumpeted on Friday that of the finalised investigation into 42 contracts in the Western Cape, not a single DA-led government was named in the report. ’’This report exposes irregular and corrupt PPE procurement at two ANC-led municipalities, Cederberg and Matzikama, which are fingered for irregular contracts, including bribery and nepotism, to the value of R1.64 million,’’ said Mackenzie. ’’Since February, a further eight investigations have been finalised, bringing the total value of completed investigations to R186 million – with zero findings against the Western Cape government or DA-led municipalities. Currently, there are only 11 ongoing investigations in the Western Cape.

’’Unfortunately, where the DA does not govern, the picture is very different… Since the start of its work, the SIU has finalised investigations into nearly R7 billion worth of PPE contracts, with no findings against any DA-led government in the Western Cape. ’’The Western Cape government has always lived up to its stance on zero-tolerance for corruption. In the last year, the provincial Forensic Services investigated 66 cases, of which 37 have been closed. ’’In fact, five departments started and ended the last financial year without a single case being brought forward, and where ever sufficient evidence is found, the Western Cape government reports cases to the South African Police Service.

’’With nothing to hide, the provincial government and all its departments have fully cooperated with the SIU because it values clean governance and public funds spent on uplifting communities. ’’The importance of the work by the SIU to hold government accountable and to shed light on corrupt activities cannot be overstated. Now more than ever, we need every single taxpayers’ rands to be spent on them – the people of this province. ’’The DA difference is clear and I will continue to monitor all reports from the SIU on corruption in the Western Cape to ensure that we remain the cleanest and best governed province in the country.’’