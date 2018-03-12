Johannesburg - Gauteng premier David Makhura has announced the appointment of the current Speaker of the Provincial Legislature Dikgang Moiloa as the new MEC for human settlements, cooperative governance and traditional affairs.





Moiloa will be replacing ANC treasurer general Paul Mashatile whose current party post as national official is full time and forced him to vacate his position in government.





Mashatile was elected into the ANC top six in December during the ANC's national elective conference where president Cyril Ramaphosa succeeded former president Jacob Zuma.





Makhura expressed confidence in Moiloa, saying his extensive political background would help him in his new portfolio.





"Moiloa is a long serving member of the ANC who has a wide range of political and governance experience which will enable him to hit the ground running in this important work," Makhura said.





Moiloa is currently the member of the member of the ANC provincial executive committee since 2008 and has been the member of the Provincial Legislature since 1999.



