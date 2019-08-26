File photo: Supplied.

The sudden demise of fraud and corruption tainted chief executive officer of Bosasa Gavin Watson has been labelled as a set back for the Zondo commission which is probing allegations of state capture. The chairperson of the Radical Economic Transformation (RET) Champion, Nkosentsha Shezi, said the “suspicious” death is also a setback for the truth and it instills fears on other potential witnesses for the commission.

Speaking to Independent Media late on Monday following the death of Watson spreading like wildfires, Shezi said they want the crash to be thoroughly probed so that the truth behind the mysterious death can be known.

“The death of Watson is a setback for the truth and we are now on the edges of our seats, scared and asking ourselves which witness will follow in a mysterious car crash from now onwards,” Shezi.

The ANC meanwhile, which is alleged to have pocketed at least R3 million from Bosasa and have two senior members Cyril Ramaphosa and Jacob Zuma entangled in the web of the companies alleged corruption, mourned the passing of Watson.

In the statement, it called Watson an anti apartheid activist and said him and his brothers associated themselves with the struggle for liberation at an early age and fought side by side with many compatriots against apartheid.

“Cde Gavin in particular, also played a significant role in providing support, through the family businesses, to many activists and operatives of uMkhonto weSizwe who were being pursued by the police and fleeing Port Elizabeth and the Eastern Cape as a whole, at the time,” party spokesperson, Pule Mabe, said.

“In the democratic era, Cde Gavin continued his activism and was unwavering in his support for the ANC. His charity work in support for youth and communities in distress in the West Rand was admirable and his death has surely robbed those communities of a philanthropist who gave hope and inspired many young people within those communities through skills training and development.”

Political Bureau