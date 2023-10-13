Gaza on its knees, as Israel orders exodus from northern region ahead of land invasion

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has warned that Gaza was on its knees after thousands of buildings were flattened by Israel’s airstrikes.

It said this was an unprecedented crisis not seen in many years. It said people have nowhere else to go after the destruction of their homes and infrastructure in the strip. The ICRC said even the health system has almost collapsed, with thousands of people injured and needing treatment.

“Thousands of buildings have been destroyed. Mass casualties are unlike anything seen in past years. The medical system is on its knees. As Gaza loses power, hospitals lose power. Water cannot be pumped. Sewage systems will likely flood. People have nowhere else to go,” said the ICRC. It said Israelis were also worried about their family members who have been taken hostage by Hamas. The Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) Coalition urged the South African government to intervene and stop the evacuation of 1.1 million people in Gaza.

“The BDS Coalition has been contacted by our member, Professor Haidar Eid, a South African-Palestinian living and teaching in Gaza, to say at midnight last night, Israel broadcast an instruction order to 1.1 million Palestinians trapped in their northern part of Gaza to leave the rooms that Israel had confined them to and effectively walk 35 kilometres to the Southern area of the Gaza Strip. “The Eid family together with others, is currently taking refuge in northern Gaza after their apartment was bombed by Israel earlier this week. They are among the millions of Palestinians who, after their apartments were bombed to the ground, were instructed by Israel not to leave whichever rooms they found shelter in. This was prior to last night's midnight military instruction decree,” said BDS. It said the instruction by Israel to relocate so many people was impossible.

It said many people in Gaza were injured, and there were disabled people, children and the elderly who would find it difficult to move to southern Gaza. BDS said rights bodies had warned against reports that Israel used banned phosphorous munitions in its offensive. [email protected]