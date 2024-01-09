Genocide in Gaza - Hundreds of organisations show support for South Africa’s ICJ case

More than 900 popular international movements, unions, political parties, and other organisations have signed an open letter calling on states to support South Africa's Genocide Convention case against Israel.
The groupings, which include organisations from Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, New Zealand, Egypt, and many other parts of the world, have signed statements of support for Pretoria, which has called on the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to issue urgent measures to stop Israel’s military operations in Gaza.
The Hague is set to initiate public hearings on the matter on January 11.
View the list here. Over 900 Movements, Unions, Political parties & other organizations calling on states to support #SouthAfrica🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦's #ICJ case against #Israel. https://t.co/nhiifKj2Sf pic.twitter.com/sPqp11N8eu— Clayson Monyela (@ClaysonMonyela) January 9, 2024
The organisations have now urged other countries to reinforce this “strongly worded and well-argued complaint” by filing a Declaration of Intervention with the World Court in support of South Africa’s case.
South Africa launched a case last month at the ICJ against Israel for what it said were "genocidal" acts in Gaza, seeking an emergency suspension of its military campaign.
In its 84-page application, South Africa said that Israel has been acting “with the requisite specific intent... to destroy Palestinians in Gaza as part of the broader Palestinian national, racial, and ethnical group”.
“Parties to the Genocide Convention are obliged to act to prevent genocide; therefore, action must be immediate. A Declaration of Intervention filed with the ICJ in support of the South African case against Israel is one way to ensure that all acts of genocide are stopped and those responsible are held accountable.
“If a majority of the world’s nations call for a ceasefire yet fail to press for prosecution of Israel, what is to stop Israel from ethnically cleansing all Palestinians?” the groupings said in a joint statement.