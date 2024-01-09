Genocide in Gaza - Hundreds of organisations show support for South Africa’s ICJ case

More than 900 popular international movements, unions, political parties, and other organisations have signed an open letter calling on states to support South Africa's Genocide Convention case against Israel. The groupings, which include organisations from Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, New Zealand, Egypt, and many other parts of the world, have signed statements of support for Pretoria, which has called on the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to issue urgent measures to stop Israel’s military operations in Gaza.

The Hague is set to initiate public hearings on the matter on January 11. View the list here. Over 900 Movements, Unions, Political parties & other organizations calling on states to support #SouthAfrica🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦's #ICJ case against #Israel. https://t.co/nhiifKj2Sf pic.twitter.com/sPqp11N8eu — Clayson Monyela (@ClaysonMonyela) January 9, 2024 The organisations have now urged other countries to reinforce this “strongly worded and well-argued complaint” by filing a Declaration of Intervention with the World Court in support of South Africa’s case. South Africa launched a case last month at the ICJ against Israel for what it said were "genocidal" acts in Gaza, seeking an emergency suspension of its military campaign.