The ANC’s Geoff Makhubo, centre, with his supporters, celebrates his victory in the City of Joburg mayoral election. Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Former mayor Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba said the work of turning the City around "has been destroyed by the election of Cllr Geoff Makhubo." Makhubo was elected the new mayor of the City Of Johannesburg on Wednesday.

He won the vote by a landslide, getting 137 votes to DA candidate Funzela Ngobeni's 101 votes and the EFF candidate Musa Novela's 30 votes.

"The fact that Makhubo was elected with the help of some members of the previous multi-party coalition government, together with a number of DA councillors, demonstrates everything that is wrong with our political system. The considerations were all about personal and political benefit, and not about the residents of Johannesburg," said Mashaba in a statement.

Last year, an exposé revealed Makhubo and former Mayor Parks Tau orchestrated a windfall of at least R30 million for Makhubo by allowing him to "act as broker for Gupta-linked Regiments Fund Managers". This gave the fund managers access to lucrative deals within the City.