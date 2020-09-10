George Bizos was a champion of the downtrodden, says ANC

Pretoria - The African National Congress party on Thursday paid tribute to late human rights lawyer George Bizos who died the previous day, describing him as one of the country’s foremost legal eagles.

“In George Bizos we have lost one of the finest lawyers, a principled champion of the downtrodden, who remained unwavering in his commitment to justice until the last days of his life,” ANC national spokesman Pule Mabe said in a statement.

Mabe said Bizos, who was born in Greece and came to South Africa as a refugee in 1941, was imbued with a sense of justice and opposition to fascism and oppression from a young age.

The young Bizos became politically active as a law student at the University of the Witwatersrand in the late 1940s and early 1950s.

“As a lawyer George Bizos was fearless, principled, committed and a legendary cross-examiner who was ruthlessly effective in exposing the lies, brutality and moral bankruptcy of the apartheid regime and its agents,” said Mabe.