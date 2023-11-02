Ghaleb Cachalia axed from DA shadow cabinet over comments on Israel-Palestine war

In a recent and shocking development within the Democratic Alliance (DA), Ghaleb Cachalia was axed from the party’s shadow cabinet over remarks and tweets he made over the Israel-Palestine war. The decision, as communicated through a leaked letter from DA leader John Steenhuisen, created quite a stir in the country on Thursday evening.

In response to the leak, Cachalia said in a post on X (formerly Twitter): "I have been inundated with media requests about my axing from the shadow cabinet. I am considering my response to the leaked letter which was sent by Steenhuisen to me. I am about to board a plane. I will revert after I have considered the matter and taken advice from those I value." Cachalia says the events will result in his transitioning to the role of a “backbencher”, which he believes will make life "less hectic". He was serving as a senior member of the shadow cabinet. According to Steenhuisen, the background to this controversy lies in a discussion that took place during the DA's national caucus meeting on October 19, where the ongoing crisis in the Middle East was the focal point.

The meeting involved a candid and open conversation about the violence in the region, highlighting various viewpoints. At the end of the meeting, the caucus affirmed the DA’s position in favour of a two-state solution and against the attacks on Israel that occurred on October 7. The party also called for the upholding of international law and access to humanitarian aid in Gaza. Additionally, the shadow minister for International Relations and Cooperation was designated as the DA's spokesperson on this issue, and it was resolved to establish a policy platform for structured discussions on foreign policy matters, including the Middle East conflict.

In the aftermath of this decision, caucus members were expected to abstain from making public statements that could divide or inflame the issue further. However, on October 31, Steenhuisen said Cachalia “violated” this decision by posting a statement on X that read, "I will not be silenced. Israel is committing Genocide. Full BLOODY stop". In response to this breach, Steenhuisen issued a statement that said, "Your conduct amounts to a display of remarkable selfishness. You have demonstrated a disregard for a formal decision of the DA's national caucus".

Steenhuisen emphasised the importance of accountability within the DA, distinguishing it from the ANC Cabinet's consistent failure in this regard. He stated, "We cannot, and we will not, emulate the ANC Cabinet's consistent failure to uphold accountability or implement consequence management". Steenhuisen announced that he had taken the decision to relieve Cachalia of his position in the shadow cabinet, citing the need to prioritise the best interests of the party in the lead-up to the forthcoming crucial election. IOL has reached out to the DA for comment.