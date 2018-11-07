Johannesburg - Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba on Wednesday apologised "unreservedly" for a gesture he made towards EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi in the National Assembly during a question and answer session by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Gigaba came under fire on Tuesday after he was captured waving his pinky finger at Ndlozi after the latter suggested that ministers utilise camera-less cellphones and avoid recording themselves, referring to Gigaba's leaked sex tape.
Ndlozi showed the house a burner phone during the question and answer session and suggested to Ramaphosa that he advise members of his Cabinet to not use camera phones and use burner phones as they cannot be hacked.
The minister has since taken to Twitter to apologise for his gesture, which he said was provoked by "petty taunts".
"I apologise, unreservedly, for this gesture. The petty taunts that provoked it and the strain I have been taking, over the past 10 days, are no excuse for my indiscretion which is perfectly summed-up in this tweet by @SpheDludla."
I apologise, unreservedly, for this gesture. The petty taunts that provoked it and the strain I have been taking, over the past 10 days, are no excuse for my indiscretion which is perfectly summed-up in this tweet by @SpheDludla. https://t.co/Gqko6q5fG2— Malusi Gigaba (@mgigaba) November 7, 2018
Users however, remained unconvinced by his apology, calling on the embattled leader to resign as he was an "ongoing embarrassment".
Here are some reactions to Gigaba's apology:
