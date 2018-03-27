Cape Town 180313- Former Minister of Public Enterprise and now Minister of Home Affairs Malusi Gigaba appeared before the parliamentary Inquiry into Eskom. Picture Cindy Waxa/AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY/ANA

Parliament - Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba will be subjected to another inquiry to answer on matters related to the controversial Gupta family’s naturalisation after Parliament’s portfolio committee on home affairs resolved to hold a full inquiry.

The committee said there was a case to answer over the circumstances involving Gigaba and the early naturalisation of the Gupta family members.

DA MP Mohammed Hoosen led the discussion which focused on a series of e-mails that were brought to its attention.

Hoosen proposed the committee hold an inquiry on the basis of the evidence. He said the minister lied by omission when he failed to declare all members of the Gupta family who were granted citizenship.

The Electoral Commission of SA database revealed there were a further six members of the family who are citizens and registered as voters.

Gigaba also made contradictory statements before Parliament on the citizenship of some members of the Guptas.

READ MORE: Gigaba in Gupta tangle

“There was an obligation by law that requires the minister to declare this (naturalisation of Gupta family members). He did declare the five members of the Gupta family. But further investigations revealed that the entire family was not declared to Parliament. It is my accession that the information that is before us (shows) none of the Gupta family members were declared to Parliament,” said Hoosen.

He proposed that the committee hold a full inquiry to “prove whether or not there was preferential treatment for any of the Gupta family members, and who is responsible for that”.

MPs agreed unanimously that a full investigation into the matter should be undertaken.

Cape Argus