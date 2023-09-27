Go well: Gauteng province sends farewell to outgoing Chinese Consul General Tang Zhongdong

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has sent out well wishes to outgoing Chinese Consul General in Johannesburg, Tang Zhongdong, who is heading back to Beijing after serving as a diplomat in South Africa in the past seven years. Gauteng Economic Development MEC Tasneem Motara, who represented Lesufi at the farewell reception said through close collaboration and working together, the strategic, cordial and mutually beneficial relations between South Africa and China have stood the test of time.

“As you will remember, between June 19 and July 1, this year, the province of Gauteng undertook an official visit to the People’s Republic of China led by the Premier of our province, Mr Lesufi,” said Motara. “This official visit to China was at the invitation of the Chinese Foreign Ministry and was, from the Gauteng Government’s viewpoint, motivated by our ongoing efforts to revive and transform the economy of the province in line with the GGT2030 plan, our province’s economic development blueprint.” A farewell reception was held for outgoing Chinese Consulate General in Johannesburg, Tang Zhongdong who has been a diplomat in South Africa for almost seven years. Photo: Supplied She said through the visit, Gauteng province sought to advance bilateral political, economic, trade and tourism relations.

“Historically, our country, South Africa, and the People’s Republic of China, have maintained strategic, cordial and mutually beneficial relations which have stood the test of time. As members of the BRICS block of nations and proponents of South-South relations, both South Africa and China are key allies, friends and partners who are championing the course of a multilateral, just, fair, and equitable world,” she said. “As I have explained above, our partnership is premised on mutual benefit. That is the context within which Premier Lesufi’s official visit took place. As the province of Gauteng, we are pleased with the resounding success of this visit,” said Motara. “We wish to thank the Chinese government for this gesture and look forward to deeper and more meaningful relations with China for the mutual benefits of both territories.”

Yujiang Zhou, Chinese Deputy Consul General in Joburg addressing the farewell reception for outgoing Chinese Consulate General, Tang Zhongdong. Photo: Supplied The event at Sandton was also attended by delegates including Premier of Free State, Mxolisi Dukwana; Yujiang Zhou, Chinese Deputy Consul General in Joburg; Longjian Chen, president of South Africa-China Economy and Trade Association; XinZhu Li, director-general of South Africa Chinese Community and Police Co-operation Center; and Zimbabwe’s Consul-General in Joburg, Eria Phiri. The National Assembly was represented by House Chairperson, Cedric Frolick. Tang has represented in China in South Africa over the last seven years, starting off at the Chinese Embassy in Pretoria, before he was promoted to lead the Consulate General in Joburg.

The Chinese Consulate in Joburg is responsible for facilitating and elevating relations with Gauteng and Free State provinces. China has other consulates situated in Cape Town and in Durban. “Let me take this opportunity, on behalf of Premier Lesufi and the Gauteng provincial government, to wish the outgoing Consul General of Johannesburg, Mr Zhongdong Tang, all the best in his future endeavours,” said Motara. Addressing the farewell reception at Sandton, Premier of Free State Mxolisi Dukwana said Tang has had “an illustrious tenure in South Africa in service of the noble people of the People’s Republic of China” as the Consul General in Joburg.

“For our purposes as the Free State, we have been inspired and buoyed by the meticulous attention you pay to detail, in growing virtually every sector and sub-sector of your economy. We too, share in your dream to make this our world, a better place to live in,” said Dukwana. “Ladies and gentlemen, as we mark 74 years of People’s Republic of China and bid farewell to an astute ambassador, Mr Tang Zhongdong, may 100 schools of thought contend and a 100 flowers bloom. Above all let us embrace the spirit of the People’s Government of Shanghai and pursue excellence, be open-minded and wise; embracive and modest.” A farewell reception was held for outgoing Chinese Consulate General in Johannesburg, Tang Zhongdong who has been a diplomat in South Africa for almost seven years. Photo: Supplied China has been South Africa’s largest trading partner for 14 years in a row, and South Africa has been China’s biggest trading partner in Africa for 13 years in a row.