Godongwana defends cost-containment measures

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has defended the cost-cutting measures they are proposing , saying they were meant to protect government so they could continue to spend on key projects.

President Cyril Ramaphosa also came to the defence of Godongwana and the National Treasury and said cost-containment cannot be likened to austerity measures.

This has led to government proposing a wide range of cost-containment measures.

Godongwana said they were expecting lower than expected revenue collection this year.

Godongwana is expected to give more details on the cost-containment measures when he delivers his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement next month.

But when he was replying to a written parliamentary question from IFP MP Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi, Godongwana said they wanted government to contain spending on key projects for the State.

“In the meantime, and to limit the negative effects of weaker-than-anticipated revenues and more difficult financial conditions, proposed savings and cost-cutting measures are meant to protect the ability of government to sustain spending on its key service delivery priorities,” said Godongwana.