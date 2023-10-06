Godongwana denies government has run out of money

Finance Minister, Enoch Godongwana, has denied that government has run out of money saying its revenue collection was lower than projected earlier this year. However, Godongwana said government wanted to manage its finances prudently to ensure there was delivery of services.

The government has in the last few weeks come under fire from political parties and unions for cost-cutting measures proposed by National Treasury and said this would impact service delivery. Godongwana said they wanted to manage finances in a sustainable manner. He said when he presented his Budget in February the situation was different to what it is now.

“Government is working to manage public finances in a prudent and sustainable manner. This includes appropriately responding to the materialisation of risks, include unforeseen economic and financial conditions,” said Godongwana, who was replying to a written parliamentary question from EFF MP Mzwanele Manyi. “To be clear, the government has not run out of money,” Godongwana said. “Government publishes the ‘Statement of the National Government’s Revenue, Expenditure, and Borrowing’ monthly, available on the National Treasury website. This statement provides detailed information into government revenue collections, expenditure and borrowing,” he said. “Revenue collections for the first four months of 2023/24 have performed below expectations, primarily due to under-collections in corporate income tax and higher VAT refunds. Therefore, the main budget deficit for the first four months of 2023/24 is higher than expected,” Godongwana said.