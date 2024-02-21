Godongwana gives SAPS, SANDF billions to protect porous borders, fight crime - Budget 2024

National Treasury has allocated billions to the SA Police Services and the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) to fight crime and protect the country’s borders. Treasury said the peace and security cluster has been allocated R765 billion over the next three years.

“This total includes additional allocations of R39.4bn to selected departments to cover the carry-through costs of the 2023/24 public service wage increase. Of this, R22bn is allocated to the Department of Police,” stated the Budget Review. However, some of the funds have been allocated to the Department of Justice to implement the recommendations of the State Capture Commission and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). The Department of Justice was allocated R627.8 million to implement the recommendations of the Zondo Commission and FATF.

The FATF had made a number of recommendations to get South Africa out of the greylist. But the army has been given more resources to protect the country’s porous borders. “The Department of Defence will prioritise acquiring vehicles and technology to safeguard the country’s borders. An amount of R1.9bn is reallocated within the department of defence for day-to-day maintenance and emergency repairs. Measures are being implemented to reduce the pressure on employee compensation and sustain critical defence capabilities.”

Defence was said to be in a state of disarray with the equipment that was in a bad state. In the Estimates of National Expenditure, it is stated the police will reduce violent crime and gender-based violence (GBV) through a number of initiatives. This will include visible policing and working with communities.

“In line with this framework, the police service will implement the increased crime prevention and combating action plan, which targets violent crime, including GBV and femicide, through a data-driven approach and high-density operations in priority station precincts.” The Estimates of National Expenditure said economic infrastructure task teams have been deployed to crackdown on illegal mining, the construction mafia and vandalism of infrastructure. It said the South African Police Service will address money laundering and terror financing as recommended by FATF.