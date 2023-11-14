Gold One mine to resume operations on Wednesday after workers’ strike

Operations are expected to resume on Wednesday at Gold One mine in Springs, east of Johannesburg, following a two-day strike by workers. “Management would like to inform all employees that operations will resume tomorrow, November 15, and all employees are expected to return to work promptly,” the mine said in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement said that during the days that the protest took place, the mine had lost revenue, and this has affected them. “All employees are expected to resume work tomorrow. You are reminded that the principle of 'No Work, No Pay' will be strictly enforced,” the mine reminded employees. Workers had downed tools on Monday outside the mine, demanding that their union, the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), be recognised as a majority union in the mine.

Demands were that the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) be recognised with few members, yet Amcu with more numbers cannot be given recognition. The other issue was that the workers called for the balloting process to be expedited. However, in a statement, the mine warned mineworkers to conduct themselves properly.

“Any form of misconduct, including but not limited to illegal gatherings, victimisation, and intimidation, will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” the statement read. It also urged workers that any employee found engaging in misconduct will face serious consequences, including but not limited to disciplinary action, suspension, or termination of employment, depending on the severity of the violation. The mine said that there was an ongoing court process between Amcu and NUM scheduled for this week where Amcu is seeking an order compelling that a ballot be conducted as soon as possible.