Johannesburg - Pravin Gordhan is expected to tell the state capture inquiry how he was introduced to one of the Gupta brothers, Ajay, by former president Jacob Zuma. News24 reports that a sworn statement submitted by Gordhan to the state capture inquiry details how Zuma called Gordhan to a meeting at his presidential home in Pretoria and introduced him to Gupta.

Gordhan said Zuma introduced Gupta as a friend and someone with experience in finance. This meeting allegedly took place during Gordhan's first terms as finance minister between 2009 and 2014.

Pleasantries were exchanged but Gupta did not stay in the meeting and later left.

Gordhan said he fought off attempts for a meeting by one of the Gupta brothers. He admits to only meeting the infamous brothers at government events and during a meeting with an Indian businessman. That meeting was said to have been organised by one of the Gupta brothers who insisted that Gordhan's chief of staff at the time should arrange it.

Now the minister of public enterprises, Gordhan said he declined an invitation to attend the famous Gupta wedding in Sun City, the news site further reported.

Gordhan is expected to give his testimony at the inquiry next week.

The EFF, which has positioned itself against Gordhan, demanded that Gordhan come clean at the inquiry.

The party said Gordhan was not being honest about the fact that the suspicious activities by Guptas and their attempts to capture the state started during his tenure as finance minister.

"It is becoming evident that virtually everyone who served in strategic positions in Zuma’s Cabinet since 2009 were in the pockets and under the micromanagement of the Guptas and this includes Gordhan," said the party in a statement on Wednesday night.

"What Gordhan did not reveal however, is that as a minister of finance, he was an accomplice to the Guptas’ activities, because they gained traction during his tenure as minister of finance."

Gordhan's testimony comes after his former deputy finance minister Nhlanhla Nene gave testimony at the inquiry.

Nene told of his meetings with Guptas at their home in Saxonwold. His admission cost him his job as he was forced to resign following public pressure.

