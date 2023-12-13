Gordhan under fire for withholding information on SAA deal

Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan has come under fire from parliamentarians for withholding documents related to the SAA deal after former Director-General Kgathatso Thlakudi made allegations of corruption in the transaction. The portfolio committee on public enterprises resolved on Wednesday to write to Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula that their investigation has stalled because Gordhan has failed to cooperate with them and hand over documents.

Thlakudi had claimed that the SAA deal was significantly undervalued by billions of rands. Parliamentary legal adviser Andile Tetyana said several attempts have been made to get documents on the sale of SAA to Takatso, but they have not been able to get the required documents. “The committee raised concern that the documents that the minister failed to submit were critical for the committee to be able to test the veracity of the allegations. Hence, the failure by the minister to submit that evidence has not assisted the process and has not provided the committee with any tangible evidence to persuade the committee not to believe some of the allegations made by the former director-general.

“The lack of transparency on the SAA transaction and the lack of documentary evidence further cast aspersions and doubt on whether the SAA transaction was above board.,” stated the report tabled by Tetyana. “An inference can be made that the transaction itself is shrouded in secrecy,” said Tetyana. Chairperson of the committee, Khaya Magaxa, said they will have to refer the matter back to the Speaker for direction.

But the committee can also subpoena Gordhan to appear in camera if the documents are commercially sensitive. EFF MP Omphile Maotwe said they have not been able to do their work because of Gordhan’s failure to hand over documents. She said the fact that Gordhan was withholding documents could smack of some sinister motives.

“He has not provided a credible response to the allegations by the former DG, and as such, it makes our lives very difficult because we are sitting with one side (of the story), and the constant requests for documents have not been forthcoming,” said Maotwe. She said they need to ask Mapisa-Nqakula to form an ad hoc committee to further investigate the matter. DA MP Samantha Graham-Maré said the fact that Gordhan has been withholding documents casts doubt on his narrative about the SAA deal.

She said Gordhan has been uncooperative after several attempts by the committee to get the documents. IFP deputy leader Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi said Gordhan's conduct raised more questions about whether he was giving Parliament the respect it deserves. Buthelezi also supported the proposal that the matter be referred back to Mapisa-Nqakula.

He also supported the proposal to set up an ad hoc committee to conduct an investigation into the SAA deal. Magaxa said they did not want to jump the gun by calling for an ad hoc committee to investigate the corruption allegations in the SAA deal, as the portfolio committee was still able to do its work. He said they will write to Mapisa-Nqakula that Gordhan has been withholding critical documents.