Government dragged into fight over new AmaXhosa king

Cape Town - The government has been dragged into the fight over the new AmaXhosa king after a group from the kingdom wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma disputing his right to the throne.

On Friday the AmaXhosa kingdom named Ahlangene Sigcawu the new king to take over the reins from Zwelonke Sigcawu, who died last year.

But another grouping disputed this, saying Ahlangene is not the right pick for the position.

In a letter to Dlamini Zuma, from the chairperson of AmaGcaleka royal house, Daliwonga Derrick Mgwebi, he disputes the appointment of Ahlangene to the position.

"Kindly note that a letter has been sent to the president of the Republic of South Africa, His Excellency, President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding the above stated, consistent with the functions as envisaged in terms of section 9 of the Framework Act. As the Minister is aware of her role in terms section 9(1)(b) in the recognition of a king, as the AmaGcaleka royal house, which is a customary structure in terms of section 1 of the Traditional Leadership and Governance Framework Act, we herewith register a dispute to the identification of and recognition of Prince Ahlangene Sigcawu as the successor to king Zwelonke Sigcawu. We thus request your office must not proceed with the processing of the recognition prince Ahlangene Sigcawu as customary processes have not yet been concluded as envisaged in terms of section 9(1)(a) of the framework act. Our view is that instead, the minister must invoke the provisions of section 21 in dealing with the matter as a dispute," wrote Mgwebi.