Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams says government would not be able to work alone in preparing and ensuring that the country would be successful in the Fourth Industrial Revolution(4IR). FILE PHOTO: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - South Africa’s Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams on Tuesday said government would not be able to work alone in preparing and ensuring that the country would be successful in the Fourth Industrial Revolution(4IR). She said her department was working on a data policy including the artificial intelligence policy to create an enabling environment for both big businesses and entrepreneurs to thrive.

“We are working on a data policy including the Artificial Intelligence policy, because everybody goes on to say, yes AI is a key technology as we talk about the Fourth Industrial Revolution and as they talk about that, nobody pays attention to the ethics of Artificial Intelligence,” Ndabeni-Abrahams said speaking at the annual AfricaCom event in Cape Town.

“These are the opportunities as I highlight the gaps and what can be done, these are the opportunities that we said as government we really need to create an enabling environment through policy and regulation for both big businesses and entrepreneurs to thrive and therefore, we would have then say, indeed we have played our part as government.

“But we can’t do that alone as government, which is why in South Africa we have taken a conscious decision to say for us to be successful in the Fourth Industrial Revolution lays on three things, which is coordinate, collaborate and execute.”