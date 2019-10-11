Johannesburg - The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Friday reiterated its claims that national and provincial governments owe businesses a combined R7.1 billion in unpaid bills - something the party said was an indication the state mooted National Health Insurance (NHI) would not work.
"The DA can today reveal that the collapse of the South African public service’s ability to execute its most basic functions is accelerating," the party said in a statement attributed to MP Leon Schreiber, the DA Shadow Minister for Public Service and Administration.
Schreiber said two months ago, the DA reported that national and provincial governments owed businesses a combined R7.1 billion in unpaid invoices older than 30 days at the end of March 2019.
The massive government debt accrued from unpaid invoices with the department of health identified as the worst offender.
At the end of March 2019, provincial health departments owed R5.8 billion in unpaid invoices older than 30 day and they had racked up additional unpaid debt of R3.7 billion.