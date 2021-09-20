Government thanks South Africans who registered to vote this weekend

THE government has thanked citizens who exercised their democratic right and registered to vote this weekend. More than 23 000 voting stations were opened over the weekend to allow new voters to register and existing voters to update and check their details. An online platform to register was also open to South Africans.

This year’s local government election will mark the 21st anniversary of the establishment of a democratic local government system in South Africa. Speaking on the importance of local government election, GCIS director-general, Phumla Williams said voting gave citizens the power to change or improve things and it allowed them to choose who would represent the interests of their community. “Registering and voting on November 1, 2021, ensures citizen participation in local governance. Making your voice heard through the ballot is important for improving public resource management and reducing corruption. The public must hold elected leaders accountable for the delivery of services.

“Members of the public must engage with local leaders to improve governance, accountability and the ability of local authorities to solve problems and create more inclusive and cohesive communities,” she said. The voter’s registration weekend also brought with it drama as campaigning was in full swing across the country. President Cyril Ramaphosa descended on Soweto, but his visit to Naledi was not smooth sailing as some of the people tried to disrupt him. Angry residents were not happy with the poor service delivery in their areas.

Yesterday, he campaigned in Mpumalanga. EFF leader Julius Malema was in the coastal city of Durban where he spoke peace in the Phoenix area, which was recently affected by the violence where 36 people lost their lives. He then moved inland to Pietermaritzburg where drama unfolded between the EFF and ANC supporters who attempted to block him from campaigning in the capital city. In the Western Cape, Police Minister Bheki Cele was drumming up support of another kind where he was urging communities on the Cape Flats to fight gender-based violence.

DA leader John Steenhuisen was also in the vicinity where he called for the people of Langa to back his party in this election. IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa was in Lindelani, KwaZulu-Natal where he told residents the IFP wanted to wrestle some municipalities from the ANC. Government also reminded South Africans that this year’s local government election was taking place as the country continued to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.