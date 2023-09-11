Government to gazette regulations for professionalisation of the public service and bring stability to departments

President Cyril Ramaphosa last week outlined the work under way in government departments to discourage corruption, including the completion of over 11,000 lifestyle audits of public servants in national government. But, as September marks Public Service Month, Ramaphosa this week commended public servants who get on with their tasks in relative anonymity, serving the South African people with diligence.

In his weekly newsletter, Ramaphosa said that while many citizens daily experience the orderliness, professionalism and courtesy of front-line service officials, the headlines and online debates were often reserved for public servants involved in corruption or mismanagement. “At the same time, we must give credit where it is due to the vast majority of civil servants who rise each day to prepare to go to work serving the South African people with honesty and integrity,” he said. Later this year, government will gazette several regulations to guide the implementation of the framework for the professionalisation of the public service that was adopted by Cabinet last year.

These regulations, he said, would contribute to greater stability in the leadership ranks of the public service, ensure that recruitment processes are more rigorous and that prospective public servants undergo competency testing before taking up positions. Ramaphosa said the implementation of the framework will improve the conditions of service for public servants and bring stability to departments that have undergone prolonged periods of uncertainty and flux. “A better trained civil service that attracts suitably qualified individuals will engender greater public confidence.