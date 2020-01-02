File picture: Pexels

Johannesburg - South Africa's government remains resolute in working together with affected provinces, municipalities and the private sector to alleviate the impact of on-going drought in parts of the country, the department of water and sanitation (DWS) said on Wednesday. It said while there had been some recovery in large parts of the country since late 2017 into 2018, the impact of the drought would take longer to turn around due to late rains and high temperatures which had led to high evaporation rates and very little recharge of the country’s water sources.

"These are but some of the impacts of climate change which are a reality," the DWS said in a statement.

In the Eastern Cape province, the department said it had last week released water from the Wriggles Dam which was expected to take about two weeks to reach the Kei bridge.

It said boreholes drilled in the area had not yielded much water.