Government will conduct study before power stations are decommissioned

Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has promised that government will conduct a comprehensive study before any coal-fired station is decommissioned in the future. This was to prevent the problem that happened at the Komati power station when communities were not taken on board.

Komati was earmarked for decommissioning late last year as part of the Just Energy Transition. The government had identified several power stations to be repurposed from coal to renewable energy. Ramokgopa and Minister of Minerals and Energy Gwede Mantashe called for a delay in the decommissioning of power stations to allow the State to mitigate the impact of load shedding.

Ramokgoba said they acknowledge that certain things were not done properly during the repurposing of the Komati power station. This will be corrected in the future when they decommission power stations. “Before initiating any future coal-to-renewables transition, the ministry will conduct comprehensive impact assessments. These assessments will include socio-economic factors, community well-being, and the potential impact on workers and businesses.

“Early and continuous engagement with stakeholders, including workers, businesses, local communities, and environmental organisations, will be a fundamental aspect of our approach. This ensures that their insights and concerns are integrated into the decision-making process,” said Ramokgopa, who was replying to a written parliamentary question from Brett Herron of the GOOD Party. Herron said, given the fact that the report of the Presidential Climate Commission found workers and businesses were not part of the repurposing of the Komati power station, what action would be taken in the future to prevent the same problem? Ramokgopa said that other than conducting a comprehensive study on the decommissioning of coal-fired power stations in the future, they will consult with workers, businesses, and communities.

He said that regarding the situation at Komati, the National Treasury, the Department of Trade and Industry, and other departments were working with various stakeholders to provide skills to workers. They will also work with businesses in the area. "In conclusion, the ministry of electricity remains committed to achieving a just transition to renewable energy, and we are actively working to address the concerns raised in the context of the Komati coal fire power station. We believe that by implementing the outlined plans and framework, we can balance environmental responsibility and social justice in our pursuit of a sustainable energy future," said Ramokgopa.