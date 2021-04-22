Government ’will work hard’ to strike a wage deal with public service workers

Cape Town - PUBLIC Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu has warned that the government does not have the money, but will work hard to strike a deal with workers to prevent a strike.

Mchunu was speaking ahead of the start of the wage negotiations between government and unions at the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council on Friday.

The unions have put down a demand of 4% plus CPI increase, but the government has not outlined its position.

However, Mchunu said on Thursday there were a number of factors that need to be considered when the parties went to the negotiating table.

He said the National Treasury has indicated the country was facing a fiscal cliff.

Mchunu said they will have to do everything possible to ensure the negotiations were successful.

He would not say whether the increase was 0%.

“Is it 0% or more than 0%. We know that is the position that has been put across by the team of government, and it reflects what Treasury has indicated. When this is being said it is not necessarily taking on board, this 0% that you are talking about, a number of facts,” said Mchunu.

“In terms of allowances, in terms of other provisions in the conditions of work, including pay progression, it’s an oversimplification to just talk about 0% increase when you consider increases in a number of areas that cover each public servant employee,” he said.

He said they were going to the bargaining chamber to negotiate in good faith.

Political Bureau