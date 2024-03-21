Government workers to receive salary increases on April 1

It’s no April Fool’s joke - public servants across national and provincial departments will receive a 4.7% salary increase on April 1, the Minister for the Public Service and Administration, Noxolo Kiviet said. In a statement on Wednesday, Kiviet announced that the salary increase will apply only to non-senior management service employees who serve on wage levels between 1 and 12.

The hike is part of a 24-month salary deal which was signed by public sector trade unions last year in March. The agreement pledged a salary hike of about 7.5% for 2023/24 and an inflation-linked wage for 2024/25. According to the minister, the decision on the 2024 wage increase looked into several factors, including the present economic climate and the imperative for fiscal restraint.

She said the government had counterbalanced the hikes with the need to prioritise fair and transparent compensation for public employees to “attract and retain talented individuals dedicated to serving the nation.” “This decision aligns with the commitment to affordable and accessible public services while recognising the hard work and dedication of public servants,” said Kiviet. This comes after the Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana delivered the budget speech last month.

In his speech, Godongwana said about R251 billion would be used to finance the public servants’ salaries. Kiviet said the increase would ease the pressure facing servants in their personal lives, emphasising that the monetary rewards were a part of the broader effort to ensure that the public sector becomes an employer of choice. “As the government progresses towards professionalising the public service, it remains dedicated to supporting the professional development of public servants through investment in training and capacity-building initiatives,” she said.