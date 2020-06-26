Govt issues regulations for casinos, cinemas and restaurants

Johannesburg - Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma has issued amended regulations for the reopening of restaurants, casinos, cinemas, theatres, sports events, cultural events and auctions.

Dlamini Zuma issued the amended regulations for ‘enhanced level 3’ in the Government Gazette on Friday.

Restaurant owners will have to wait a few more hours until directives around the reopening of restaurants are announced by the Tourism Minister at a press briefing at 5pm on Friday.

The release of the amended regulations comes as more than 118 000 people have been infected with the virus since March, with the virus claiming over 2200 lives. The number of active cases currently stands at just over 56 000, with Gauteng, the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape being the most prevalent areas.

Dlamini Zuma said the sectors who were reopening were doing so under strict measures, with social distancing, health protocols and a 50 person limit to be adhered to.

RESTAURANTS

Dlamini Zuma said the relevant department (tourism) would issue directions on the reopening of restaurants. These directions have yet to be issued by the department, but Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane was expected to brief the media on Friday afternoon.

The briefing is scheduled for 5pm.

CINEMAS and THEATRES

Dlamini Zuma said cinemas and theatres would reopen, but they were limited to 50 people and the sale of tickets had to be conducted through a booking system.

On theatres, no more than 15 people are allowed to be part of a crew, and this includes performances that are recorded for distribution on digital platforms or live streamed.

CASINOS

Dlamini Zuma said casinos were allowed to operate with no more than 50% floor space available and patrons had to adhere to strict social distancing.

For agricultural auctions, museums and galleries, contact sports, the relevant minister would issue directions. Contact sports are allowed to train and may not compete at this stage.

For non-contact sports which are allowed under level 3, attendance was permitted for players, match officials, journalists, medical and television crew only.