Grounded ambulances, overcrowding and administration bungles plague Robert Sobukwe Hospital

Johannesburg - As the country commemorates the 44th anniversary of the death of Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) founding president Robert Sobukwe on Sunday, South Africa’s public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has discovered overcrowding of patients at the hospital named after the freedom fighter in Kimberley. Public Protector spokesperson Oupa Segalwe said Mkhwebane paid a surprise visit to the Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital and interacted with both patients and management.

“The facility attends to up to 150 patients daily. Most of them skip local clinics leading to lengthy queues in the casualty ward. “The absence of a district facility, which ideally should attend to patients referred by the clinics, and in turn refer to Robert Sobukwe Hospital, has been identified as a factor that exacerbates the problem.” Mkhwebane also discovered the inefficiencies of the Emergency Medical Service (EMS). The grounding of ambulances due to a lack of fuel was also identified as another issue paralysing the local public health care system.