Johannesburg - Struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's family announced a guard of honour for her on Friday afternoon, when her body makes its way from the Kupane Funeral Parlour to her home in Orlando West.

The family invited members of the community to form the guard of honour along the route, family spokesperson Victor Dlamini said in a statement on Thursday.

"The expected time of departure from the funeral parlour is 2pm, and it is anticipated to be complete by 3pm. It will start at Sofasonke Street from the first big circle and turn right and continue along Sofasonke Street straight across the bridge. From there it will cross Klipspruit Road, which becomes Khumalo Street. It will then turn left into Mothipa Street before finally turning left into Maseli Street towards Winnie Madikezela-Mandela’s residence," he said.

"The funeral vehicles will stop at the bottom of Maseli Street from where men from the Mandela family will conduct traditional rituals before offloading the casket from the vehicle. The casket will then be carried by the male grandchildren who will be followed by the men from the Mandela and Madikizela families. It is expected that this will be quite a sombre moment, the casket bearers and family members slowly proceeding into the family home."

Madikizela-Mandela died on April 2, in the Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg after a long illness. She was 81.

Dlamini said the family urged those who wanted to "salute Madikizela-Mandela" to position themselves along the route. He said it would not be possible for people to enter the family home because of the number of people expected.

"The Mandela family are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support since they announced the death of their mother."

African News Agency/ANA