Gungubele says police are fast-tracking Phoenix murder cases

Cape Town - Law enforcement agencies are fast-tracking investigations into the killings in Phoenix and other areas in KwaZulu-Natal during the unrest in July. This was confirmed by Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele, who said the government was also facilitating dialogue between communities that were affected by the violence.

Replying to a written question from DA legislator Joe McGluwa in Parliament, Gungubele said the agencies would ensure that they finalised investigations into the killings. The KZN and Gauteng provinces were gripped by violence and looting in July where more than 300 people were killed. Businesses lost billions worth of rand in stock. In Phoenix, 36 people were killed in allegedly racially-motivated attacks, and 42 are on trial in the courts in Durban.

The government has called for an easing of racial tensions in communities. “Government is determined to address racial tension and concrete steps taken include the following: A task team has been established to fast track investigations into the killings, cases are currently being heard at the Verulam Magistrate’s Court,” Gungubele said. “Investigations into the killings are ongoing. The South African Police Service is a lead department in this regard. Provincial government took a decision to establish committees to facilitate dialogue between affected communities. The KwaZulu-Natal department of education has also been roped in as schools are being affected by the racial tensions.”