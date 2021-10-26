Guns are fast becoming SA children’s greatest enemies, says Bheki Cele

Cape Town - Guns are fast becoming South African children’s greatest enemies. Police Minister Bheki Cele revealed the shocking use of guns in killing children in response to a question by the DA.

In the latest figures, Cele, who was replying to a written question from the opposition party, said a number of gun owners had used their firearms to kill children. “A total number of 36 firearms were fired by their registered owners. A total number of 127 firearms were fired by a person who did not have a licence for that specific firearm,” Police Minister Bheki Cele has revealed. This at a time when the country faces a massive problem with women and children regularly falling victim to gender-based violence (GBV) and child killings.

Cele said most of the victims were killed by “people known to them.” The minister also revealed that 155 guns stolen from people who had been killed, were used to commit other crimes in the last five years. This number has been growing since 2016.

In the 2016/17 financial year 20 guns stolen from people who have been murdered were used to commit criminal acts. In the following financial year this number increased to 30 guns stolen from owners who have been murdered were used in crime. In the 2018/19 financial year 26 guns were used to commit other criminal acts and in 2019/20 this number shot up to 42.

Cele said in the 2020/21 financial year 37 guns were used in crimes. The police statistics have in the past few months shown an upsurge in crime across the country after the lockdown measures were lifted. [email protected]