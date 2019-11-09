Gupta mansion that Ace Magashule's son was evicted from to be auctioned off









This Saxonwold, Joburg home owned by the fugitive Gupta family will be up for auction on November 18. Johannesburg - A Gupta-owned property in Joburg, from which ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s son Tshepiso Magashule was evicted, is set to go on auction later this month. This will be the first of several Saxonwold-based Gupta-owned properties to be auctioned off. On Friday, Park Village Auctions confirmed that the property, located on 18 Avonwold Road, which is just around the corner from the Guptas Saxonwold compound, will go under the hammer at 11am on November 18. The Avonwold property made headlines last month after the successful eviction of Magashule junior, who was contesting the issue for many months. According to Park Village Auctions, the 1.119m2 luxury home comprises an entrance foyer, a lounge, a TV room, a dining room, a kitchen, three bedrooms and two bathrooms (one of which is en suite).

A covered patio gives access to a front garden and swimming pool.

The property features a double garage, and a single bedroom and bathroom staff quarters.

Park View Auctions’ Clive Lazarus said the sale presented a prime opportunity for those seeking to acquire a luxury home in the highly sought-after, affluent suburb of Saxonwold at a favourable rate.

“According to figures on property24.com, residential houses in the area fetch anything upwards of R3million, with some going up to R20million,” said Lazarus.

Residents of Saxonwold meanwhile say they were not “too bothered” by the news that several Gupta-owned properties in the area are set to be auctioned off.

A resident who lives a stone’s throw away from the Gupta compound said while she was unaware that several Gupta-owned properties were up for auction, it did not affect her life.

“They never once greeted me or my family. Even though we stayed so close to them, we barely saw them so this doesn’t concern me at all,” said the resident, who did not want to be named.

“They have thrown so many Diwali celebrations and parties and not once have they ever invited my family or any of the neighbours on this street.”

The woman said the Guptas, like most other residents in the plush suburb, kept to themselves.

“I barely know my neighbours and I have lived here for many, many years.

“And the same goes for the Guptas. I don’t know them at all aside from what I read.

“The only thing I am pleased about is that the roads are no longer busy now that the Guptas are gone.

“There would always be road closures because Zuma (Jacob) visited them ever so often.

“They always had important guests and that caused chaos on our street, so I’m glad that is over. I had a few problems with the metro police because they would close off the roads and there would be no way to get out of my home,” she said.

Another resident on Saxonwold Drive said she wasn’t bothered by anything related to the Guptas.

“I never met them. I never spoke to them so why should I care about their properties going up for auction?

“Also, I am so tired of journalists ringing the bell here and asking me questions I know nothing about.

“I never met the Guptas, so I have nothing to say about them.”

Another resident, who lives in close proximity to the Gupta compound, said he too was fed up with the media attention the Guptas brought to the suburb.

“Sh*t happens and life goes on.

“They have moved on and I really think the media should too.”

Lazarus said more Gupta-owned properties were expected to go on auction in the near future.

“We are awaiting instructions to sell (remaining properties) from the business rescue practitioners,” he said.

The Gupta family are at the heart of state capture allegations, together with former president Jacob Zuma.

They have been accused of corrupt business dealings with politicians and illegally obtaining contracts with state-owned enterprises for personal enrichment.

Last year, the family’s Saxonwold compound was raided as part of a Hawks investigation, but the family had already left the country. The Gupta brothers have refused to return to answer to allegations against them.

Saturday Star