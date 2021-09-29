Gupta ’middleman’ due in court after arrest at OR Tambo en route to Dubai

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate (ID), working with members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) seconded to the directorate, apprehended the suspect at the airport.

Johannesburg - An alleged Gupta middleman in the Transnet, Regiments Capital and Trillian corruption saga was due to make his first appearance at the Palm Ridge Specialised Crimes Court on Wednesday after being apprehended before boarding an international flight to Dubai at OR Tambo airport on Tuesday evening.

“The arrest is linked to money laundering of the proceeds from contracts that were improperly awarded by Transnet to Regiments Capital and Trillian as well as thefts by Regiments Fund Managers from the Transnet Second Defined Benefit Fund,” ID spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said.

During proceedings at the Commission of Inquiry into allegations of state capture, corruption and fraud in the public sector including organs of state, evidence was heard on corruption relating to Transnet and Gupta-linked firms Regiments Capital and Trillian, and now law enforcement agencies have pounced on a suspect.

In March, the ID said it was probing R274 million in alleged bribes or gratification paid in Regiments Capital, Trillian and McKinsey’s R1.9 billion contracts with Transnet.