Cape Town - The Democratic Alliance on Friday called for clarity on Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi's reason for putting the Gupta family's applications for new South African passports on hold in a government safe, recalling that they fled the country in the face of allegations embroiling them in the state capture scandal.
"It is common knowledge that the Guptas fled South Africa as evidence of their involvement in the ANC’s state capture continued to mount," DA Home Affairs spokesman Joe McGluwa said.
He added that should they wish to return to South Africa, it should be to appear before the Zondo commission into the rent-seeking scandal to face the allegations of their involvement in it.
"Collecting their new passports in Pretoria is the perfect opportunity for members of the Gupta family to return to South Africa and appear before the Zondo Commission to answer to the allegations levelled against them for their involvement in the ANC’s state capture project."
Motsoaledi this week confirmed that two members of the family had applied for new passports from Dubai where they are now resident.