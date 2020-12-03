Guptas laundered R287m Estina funds into R880m, Zondo commission hears

Johannesburg - The Guptas laundered the R287 million the fugitive and controversial family received for the Estina dairy farm project in a complex manner to make it appear as if they had tripled the amount.

Shadow World Investigations, London researcher Paul Holden started giving evidence at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Thursday on the offshore money flows from the proceeds of the Estina dairy farm project in Vrede in the Free State, which was meant to empower emerging farmers in the area.

”The R287m figure is what is paid by the Free State government with accrued interest and the figure we reach of R880m is the R287m plus an additional amount that is effectively drawn from the R287m, but it’s laundered in such a complex way through a circular system that ultimately returns the funds back into Estina,” Holden said.

According to Holden, this increases the aggregate deposits.

”In money-laundering terms it’s referred to as round-tripping, where funds are paid out of an account to a second account and potentially a number of different accounts before being paid back to the original account to create the impression that there is a separate fund flow into the account. But it’s actually derived from the original payments,” he explained.