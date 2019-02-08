Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The controversial Gupta family is set to spend millions hosting a wedding in Abu Dhabi. AmaBhungane reports that the wedding is set to cost the family R100 million and is expected to take place over several days.

The wedding is for Rajesh Gupta's daughter, Shubhangi Singhala, who will be marrying Chetan Jain and for Atul Gupta's son Srikant Singhala who will be marrying Akhya Bansel.

The wedding celebrations are expected to on February 19 until February 23.

It is expected to be held in a lavish fashion at the upmarket Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi.

The Gupta family is known for its lavish weddings with the notorious wedding of the brothers' niece in 2013. That wedding was held at Sun City and was allegedly funded using money meant to fund a farming project for disadvantaged farmers in the Free State.

The Estina dairy farm project was established by the Free State government to help uplift underprivileged farmers in the area.



The project was allocated over R220 million and only R2 million was spent on the farm. None of the people who were destined to benefit received anything from the project.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had tried prosecuting members of the Gupta family for the project but the case was withdrawn earlier this year.

The wedding also saw the controversial Gupta plane landing, where the family used the Waterkloof landing base for its guests.